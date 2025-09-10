$7 MILLION MORE: City Lights looking to finish Village project

TULSA, Okla. — City Lights Foundation is hoping to raise nearly $7 million to finish funding plans for City Lights Village.

Staff at the foundation have raised approximately $19 million of the $26 million goal.

City Lights Village will include more than 70 tiny homes and wrap-around services for people coming out of homelessness.

“This is permanent supportive housing, so neighbors can live there forever if they have to,” Sarah Grounds, executive director and founder of City Lights said.

The Tulsa non-profit has spent the last decade combating homelessness. Leaders say, through their work, they’ve found four walls and a roof just is not enough.

“If I think about me, I have a support system in place and then, if something happens to me, I have people that can catch me, and kind of hold me,” Grounds said, “For a lot of our friends experiencing homelessness, they may not have that support system, and so we’re rebuilding that support system.”

2 News Oklahoma listened to Tiffany Corliss, a homeless Tulsan.

“If they want us off the streets, give us a job, help us get a job quicker, get us housing quickly, or give us more resources,” Corliss said.

Lucky for her, that is part of the plan for City Lights Village. The plans include housing, wrap-around services, and even some jobs, on the grounds, for people to earn some money.

Rent will be charged at $400 per month.

“I mean, come on now, if they want us off the streets, help us more. I mean, push us to get off the streets, not make us struggle and miserable, and pack up and go, you know,” Corliss said of government leaders.

“What an incredible thing to be able to say, we were able to walk with our neighbors and lift them into something more stable,” Grounds said, of the upcoming completion of the project.

City Lights Village is expected to open Summer 2026.

