'Season for joy': Community helps unhoused neighbors celebrate Christmas

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Standard is shining through during the season of giving.

The Iron Gate food pantry and soup kitchen hosted unhoused neighbors in Tulsa to receive a warm bite to eat while enjoying each other's company for Christmas.

Guests like Michael Holland and his wife, Elizabeth, said they are grateful to have somewhere to spend the holidays surrounded by others.

"We're out here on the streets, it's a little harder, but this place is awesome, and they provide for us and help us out," said Michael. “The holidays are about being around loved ones, by the person you love.”

Elizabeth agreed.

“It’s not about presents, it’s about people," she said.

Alfonzo Bynum said while life isn’t always easy, it’s nice to be able to wind down somewhere to have a place to sit and eat while enjoying the good things in life.

“Right now I don't have a place to stay, so that's why I'm here celebrating Christmas," he said. "This is the season for love and joy and peace and give thanks to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Carrie Vesely-Henderson is Iron Gate’s executive director.

She said each year, Iron Gate serves between 250 and 300 people in need.

“We're happy to see our guests every day and say good morning and greet them, " she said. "There's no other place I'd rather be.”

