'Haven't even started': Years-long delay leaving some uncertain of park's future

VINITA, Okla. — Those waiting for the Disneyland of Oklahoma will have to be patient for a few more years.

The developers of the American Heartland Theme Park and Resort confirmed to 2 News that they are facing delays as they await approval for new construction plans.

Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, told 2 News after they broke ground on the RV site, they underwent a design review.

She said they decided to change the site's footprint to accommodate the flood zone in which the park would be built.

“I’m not surprised," said Rick Lauchner. "I’ve been in construction all my life. I know how long it takes to put these places in. I don’t think they can do it in three years﻿."

Born and raised in Vinita, Lauchner has reservations about the attraction being more than $2 billion.

"I think they said it’d be ready in ’26," he said. "I don’t see it. They haven’t even started on it yet."

Those changes, Adams said, did not reduce the number of sites or cabins, but they did adjust the size of some of the lots.

Plans are awaiting approval from Gene Bicknell, the park owner. Adams said once he gives the go-ahead, they can begin work on the Three Ponies RV Park first.



Work to the theme park would start one year after that.

Construction is expected to take two and a half to three years for phase one of the theme park, which would delay opening until at least 2028.

Lauchner isn't holding his breath, but he thinks it could help his community if it came to life.

"Everybody thinks that it’s going to turn into a great deal for them because there's not a lot of industry here," he said. "Got a lot of people that drive to Tulsa and if they can work here closer, it’d be a good deal."

While the uncertainty regarding a time frame for development has created a lack of faith in the community, long-time resident and entrepreneur Sarah Chamberlain sees the good.

“Nothing good is built overnight," she said. "We live in a world where everybody wants everything from a microwave, we drive thru, we want it now. And it’s going to take some time I think for something good and big to come out of this.”

Chamberlain compared it to the likes of the Tulsa Premium Outlets, which took ten years to complete.

She knows her neighbor's faith is wearing thin, but she's holding out hope.

As people and businesses have moved away, Chamberlain said her hometown is dying — desperately in need of something to breathe life back into Vinita.



2 News asked her if she thought the answer was the theme park.

“I believe it’s one thing, you know, and that’s what we just got to keep praying," she said. "If it’s the right thing, it’ll work out, and if it’s not, it won’t.”

