Former Gateway Pastor Robert Morris waives preliminary hearing, arraignment set

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Robert Morris, the former pastor at a megachurch in Texas, waived his preliminary hearing during his latest appearance at the Osage County Courthouse.

Nearly four months after his last appearance, Morris opted to skip over this hearing, moving straight to arraignment, which the judge set for Thursday, October 2 at 2:30pm.

2 News was there when Morris arrived at court. Walking in with his attorney, the former Gateway Church pastor declined to comment. After a 10-minute hearing, Morris walked out in silence again.

Morris faces five counts of lewd indecent acts with a child, stemming from the 1980's when he came to Hominy as a travel evangelist. He turned himself into Osage County Jail back on March 17.

Local News Former Megachurch pastor turns self in to Osage County Jail KJRH Digital

2 News did speak briefly with the victim, Cindy Clemishire. She told us the outcome is once again what they expected, and that she's thankful for her family's support.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

