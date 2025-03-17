Former Megachurch pastor turns self in to Osage County Jail

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The former pastor of a Texas megachurch turned himself in to the Osage County jail on March 17.

Robery Preston Morris, formerly of the Gateway Church in Texas, is facing five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. He resigned as church pastor in 2024.

The charges stem from accusations concerning allegations of abuse beginning in 1982, when the victim was 12 years old. The alleged incidents continued for four years, according to an indictment.

Morris bonded out of the jail shortly after turning himself in.

