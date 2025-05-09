Former Texas mega-church pastor declines to plea during Osage County hearing

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Former mega-church pastor Robert Morris faced a judge in an Osage County courtroom on May 9.

The Texas church founder faces five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

During a brief hearing that lasted just minutes inside a Pawhuska courtroom, Morris listened as a judge scheduled his preliminary hearing after he declined to enter a plea.

The allegations against him date back to the 1980s when the victim, Cindy Clemishire, says Morris began abusing her when she was only 12 years old.

National Oklahoma grand jury indicts former mega church pastor on child abuse charges Scripps News Group

Typically, 2 News does not identify victims of sexual assault, but Clemishire decided to go public with her story.

According to the indictment, Morris was a traveling evangelist at the time who was visiting the town of Hominy when the alleged abuse began.

Court records state the abuse lasted for four years.

Following the hearing, Morris quickly made his way from the courtroom to the elevator.

2 News asked him if he would like to say anything to the victim in this case, but he wouldn’t answer.

Right behind him was Clemishire and her family. 2 News asked her if she wanted to comment on the short court proceedings.

She replied, “I think that’s what we expected.”

Local News Former Megachurch pastor turns self in to Osage County Jail KJRH Digital

Also inside the courtroom was Kimberly Osment, who said she is also a victim of sexual abuse at the hands of someone she trusted.

“Was involved in clergy stuff and then it became clergy sexual abuse, and so there are many of us that are survivors that band together to support each other and to do things like this and show up in court,” said Osment.

Despite the quick court proceedings, Osment said it’s so important to show up for others, especially survivors of sexual abuse.

“Yes, even for 30 seconds, it’s worth it to be there with each other and support and know that we will be there the next time as well,” said Osment.

Robert Morris resigned as pastor of Gateway Church in 2024.

Prosecutors said the statute of limitations does not apply in this case, because Morris was not a resident of Oklahoma at the time.

Morris’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 9am.

