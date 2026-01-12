Former Claremore pastor sentenced to prison

TULSA, Okla. — Kendrick Oakley, a former Claremore pastor, is sentenced to two years in prison.

He faced charges for following a woman around a Tulsa Hobby Lobby and attempting to record up her skirt 11 times in a 16-minute time frame in July 2024.

Preliminary hearing set for accused peeping tom Claremore pastor

In court on January 12th, the first count was amended to assault with intent to commit a felony, and he was sentenced to up to 2 years for that charge and one year for count 2.

The judge is assessing costs for the remaining 10 charges. Oakley will also have to register as a sex offender.

