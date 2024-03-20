Downtown Tulsa businesses prepare for Bassmaster Classic

TULSA, Okla. — Downtown Tulsa businesses brace for a busy weekend as the Bassmaster Classic kicks off, ramping up staffing and resources to welcome fans.

The Hyatt Place is booked solid. General Manager Cheyenne Wade said she expects Thursday's rooms to fill up as well.

Wade said tourists from across the globe are staying at the hotel for the Classic.

"We've got people from California, New York, Florida, a couple of guests from Australia, and one guest from Canada as well."

The hotel is adding more valet drivers and restaurant staff to work the weekend.

"Any time we have a city-wide event, or when the hotel is going to be sold out for multiple days, my entire management team will be here throughout the weekend as well," said Wade. "Just to make sure everything goes down smoothly and our guests are happy."



The hotel's restaurant, The Placery, is stocked up. "Our restaurant downstairs will be opened. As long as we have guests and the demand, we will be serving them in the bar and the restaurant," said Wade. "We've incorporated some new entrees and some grab-and-go, as well as some signature cocktails we'll be serving throughout the event."

Between The Hyatt Place and the BOK Center is a local bar, Orpha's Lounge. Bartender Missy Farris said many hotels in the area recommend the lounge to patrons.

"They recommend us whenever they come to the front desk and ask for a dive bar. They send them this way."



To prepare for the Classic, Farris said she is stocking up on extra drinks, decorating the business, and preparing a special playlist.

"This weekend's theme is gonna be fishing songs," said Farris. "Fishing in the Dark."

