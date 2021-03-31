Watch

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen

Food plays an integral role in shaping the health of individuals, families and communities.

KJRH TV, Shape Your Future and the OU-TU School of Community Medicine join forces to bring easy, healthy recipes to life for Oklahoma families.

The Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen strives to educate and inform Oklahomans on ways to eat better, fill half their plate with fruits and veggies and get creative in the kitchen.

Join in as Chef Valarie Carter prepares healthy recipes in the Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen every Sunday in the 8am news hour and again on Monday in the noon news

VIDEO: Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen
Shape Your Future - Healthy Kitchen
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Onion Pesto
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cabbage
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chickpea Flour Frittata
Shape You Future Healthy Kitchen : 3 Sisters’ Sauté & Chili
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sweet Potato Peanut Stew
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Chocolate black mean muffin
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Brussels Sprout Salad
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Whole Grain Pasta Bake
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Brown Rice Pilaf
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Meals Ready to Eat
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pantry Bean Vegetable Soup
Shape Your Future Kitchen: Sweet Potato Rollups with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Kale Christmas Salad
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cabbage Roll Casserole
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sweet Potato Latkes
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cranberry Carrot Muffins
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Roasted Root Vegetables
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Oat Pancakes
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Apple, Butternut Squash, Chickpea & Kale Hash
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Yellow Curry Pumpkin Soup
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Salsa Verde
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Eggplant Tofu Ricotta Rollups
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Mango Black Bean Salsa
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Crispy Tofu Sticks
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Grilled Melon
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Cauliflower Rice Vegetable Stir Fry
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Bulgur Wheat Bean Bowl with Greens
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Napa Cabbage Salad
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Black Eye Pea Salad
Shape Your Future: Baked Okra
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen - Southwest Summer Vegetable Saute

“Culinary Cures in your Kitchen" is a must-have resource for anyone who wants to learn more about preparing fresh vegetables more confidently and deliciously!

Chef Valarie Carter, MPH, and Dr. Marianna Wetherill, PhD, MPH, RDN/LD, cover everything from basic kitchen tools to detailed instructions on preparation and cooking methods for a wide variety of vegetables. Makes a great gift for anyone who is embarking on their personal journey to wellness!

All proceeds support the teaching mission of the OU Culinary Medicine Program: CLICK HERE TO ORDER

About Shape Your Future
Shape Your Future strives to educate Oklahomans on ways to eat better, move more, drink water and be tobacco free. Shape Your Future provides resources for parents, children, teachers, businesses and all Oklahomans to help them make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Shape Your Future is funded through the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET). We happily engage with partners across the state to reduce obesity and increase the overall health and wellness of all Oklahomans. To learn more, visit www.ok.gov/tset .

About OU-TU School of Community Medicine

Culinary medicine combines evidence-based dietary guidelines for disease prevention and treatment with the practical culinary skills needed to transform these foods into healthy meals.

The OU-TU School of Community Medicine Program teaching model leverages the collective expertise of a chef, registered dietitian, and physician, who guide learners through an original Culinary CuresTM curriculum, which teaches the fundamentals of a whole foods, plant-based diet using hands-on cooking experiences in small groups. Learners include healthcare students, physicians, and community members.

We work with community partners to implement and evaluate the benefits of healthy food systems change.

About Chef Valarie P. Carter, MPH, CPH, CHE

An Oklahoma native, Chef Carter earned her MPH at the OU Hudson College of Public Health in Tulsa as well as a degree in Culinary Arts from the Art Institute of Atlanta. She also completed the Plant Based Nutrition certificate program from Cornell University and is currently pursuing certification as a Lifestyle Medicine Professional. Chef Carter is the head chef for the Culinary Medicine program at the OU-TU School of Community Medicine, where she co-facilitates culinary medicine classes for medical, physician assistant, and interprofessional student learners.

Formerly, Chef Carter worked as a culinary instructor and consultant for Cooking for Kids, an organization tasked with improving the child nutrition programs in public schools across the state. She is former editor of Edible Tulsa magazine and former columnist and contributor for the Tulsa World and several local magazines. Chef Carter has broad experience working as a personal chef as well as in fine dining in hotels and country clubs. Her skills extend to streamlining food and beverage operations, consulting, food media, and catering. She worked as a special events coordinator in Oklahoma City, planning and organizing events for Bricktown Entertainment and was a culinary arts faculty instructor at Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology for five years.

Chef Carter served as a member and then Vice President of the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, an organization that supports the local economy by connecting vendors with Oklahoma consumers and supports healthy food access for low-income Tulsa communities. She is a member of Women Chefs and Restauranteurs, the International Association of Culinary Professionals, and is a Certified Hospitality Educator through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.

