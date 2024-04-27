'Smoke & Guns' fight returns for ninth year, benefiting Oklahoma charities

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty-two of Tulsa's police officers and firefighters will trade the emergency lights for spotlights, as the 'Smoke & Guns' fight returns for its ninth year.

This go round, the stakes are higher, with bragging rights on the line. The police and fire departments are tied at four wins apiece. Perhaps, more important, the proceeds will benefit some of Oklahoma's most charitable causes, including Special Olympics Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and, new this year, Folds of Honor.

Special Olympics Oklahoma has benefited from the beginning, and COO Derek Cain has seen the impact of donations totaling $190,000. Before he worked full-time with SOOK, it started with some volunteering.

"I was a hugger at the end of the track, got hooked, started volunteering more and more and next thing you know I’ve been working here for 42 years, so it’s been a crazy ride for me," Cain said.

Champion MMA fighter Royce Gracie is on hand to help some of the fighters before they get in the ring.

"It’s about knowing your opponent. It’s about strategy, it’s not just about brute force," Gracie said.

Leaders expect record-breaking ticket sales, which will benefit all of the charities involved. They also say, this is an officially sanctioned fight, with rules and guidelines from the Oklahoma Athletics Commission.

Gracie believes the fights will help with the overall skill sets of Tulsa's first responders.

"For them, it’s another way to train. They’re gonna be fighting tough guys out there," Gracie said.

Tickets for Smoke & Guns can be found here: Tickets for Smoke & Guns

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

