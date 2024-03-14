2024 Bassmaster Classic: What you need to know

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — The Bassmaster Classic is coming to Green Country.

The largest bass fishing championships in the country will be in Tulsa and at Grand Lake March 22-24.

This is the third time the Classic has been held at Grand Lake.

In 2013 Cliff Pace won, catching 54 pounds and 12 ounces worth of bass.

In 2016, Edwin Evers caught 60 pounds and 7 ounces.

2024 Bassmaster Classic returns to Tulsa

2 News' Cori Duke covered the tournament's return in 2023 when it was announced.

Yamaha pros Ish Monroe, Bill Lowen and Mark Menendez will be in town for the Classic.

Ish has qualified for the Classic ten times in his career, participating in more than 250 tournaments and winning five.

Lowen has qualified for the Classic 11 times and has participated in 186 tournaments nationwide, with one win.

Menendez has qualified for the Classic six times and has appeared in 273 tournaments, winning three.

All three men are looking for their first Bassmaster Classic win in their careers.

Click here to learn more about the 2024 Bassmaster Classic.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

