2024 Bassmaster Classic returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The 2024 Bassmaster Classic is coming back to Tulsa.

City and State leaders announced the event on Tuesday morning in a news conference, stating it will lure big audiences to not only Grand Lake but local venues, such as the BOK Center.

The event, recognized as the Super Bowl of bass fishing, puts Tulsa in the national spotlight, something city and state leaders are thrilled about.

It is set to take place March 22-24, and those with the City’s Sports Commission said it’s been two years in the making, expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors.

The Bassmaster Classic was last in Tulsa in 2016 and attracted about 100,000 people. As it returns, city leaders said they are eager for an even bigger turnout, welcoming folks to a transformed city.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, along with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell explained how this event benefits all Oklahomans.

"This is so important for our community because we are bringing people from all around the United States here to Tulsa to show them what we spent the last six years building,” Bynum said.

Pinnell said the Classic brings big opportunity to the state.

“[It’s a] wonderful opportunity to showcase our state as a fishing and outdoor recreation destination,” he said.

Competitor Bradley Hallman said he knows the tournament will showcase all Oklahoma has to offer.

“Grand lake is special to all of us, especially us bass fishermen in the state of Oklahoma,” Hallman said. “It’s where a lot of things happen, and to be able to include that with Tulsa with the BOK Center, it's huge."

As with the past Classics held in Tulsa, weigh-ins will be at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa with the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo across the street at the Cox Business Convention Center.

The tournament field will include 56 anglers all vying for a $300,000 first-place prize and a total purse of $1 million.

