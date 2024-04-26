"I couldn't believe my eyes": Okmulgee family walks through damage after storm

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Most people heard and saw the storms early April 26, but for one family they felt it.

2 News met the Taylor family who showed the storm damage at their home.

When driving through Okmulgee, there did not appear to be much storm damage, until the home's driveway.

"I guess a little bit different, instead of going into the cellar I thought I better make a pot of coffee before the electricity goes off," said the homeowner Mike Taylor.

Now that is a true Oklahoman. He and his wife were at home when the overnight storms rolled in.

They were shocked when he walked outside to see the debris.

KJRH

"I couldn’t believe my eyes, I couldn’t believe the house fell on the car and trees were down all down. I’ll have to admit one of the first things that I thought of was, was my boat building okay, is the boat okay?"

The debris did not damage the boat, however, the boat building had a hole in the roof where a large branch fell through.

For the Taylor's though their son owns Taylormade Roofing right down the street from the home. He came and patched the roof ahead of more storms that were anticipated for the area

However, a lot of cleanup remained. Taylor said it was amazing how much damage they saw with the quick storms.

"It didn’t last sixty seconds and it was gone. The windows shook the patio fell on the car, damage everywhere trees falling, sixty seconds later it was calm," said Taylor.

Their home is on a large farm. The farm is calm most days and his family always enjoyed on the patio under the gazebo.

Every family member who stopped by turned right to the fallen gazebo. That area held a lot of memories for the family.

"It was a gazebo patio cover we had picnics out here. This is where we spend all of our time outdoors and you see what's left," Taylor said.

KJRH

Despite the damage, Taylor is grateful for his family. He said everything could be replaced except for people.

"That’s the greatest thing, everybody always calls, how’s everybody, how’s everybody. There's only my wife and I here everything’s fine. So that’s why I don’t worry that much. This is all just stuff that needs to be cleaned up and replaced. And we’re fine and the house is still standing. We’re good to go," Taylor said.

When talking with the Taylor family it was clear they deeply care for each other. They were just happy that everyone was okay.

The Taylor family joked that they felt targeted by the storm but said now they will clean and move forward.

