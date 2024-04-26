Central Park Community Center holds senior resource fair

TULSA, okla — The Broken Arrow Senior Centerensured their resource fair was far more than typical.

Drumming ball exercises and Zumba were just some of the activities at the Central Park Community Center for the senior resource fair.

Lorraine Jackson went to Broken Arrow to check out the variety of resources available like assisted living, deals on hearing aids and nursing homes.

"You get to talk to all these different people face to face and you get to establish a rapport maybe with some of them and then get more information rather than being on the phone,” said Jackson.

Jackson learned about things like physical therapy and home care. Of course, there were tables for people to know where they could play bingo or dominoes.

There were more than 100 tables for the 1000 people who attended the event, and they had plenty of help too. National Volunteer Week brought the assistance of college student Mason Maccoy who just wanted to help.

"I love being out here and being able to see everybody and being able to set up things and set up chairs and really help people it's really great and it feels great to be able to do this,” said Maccoy.

It also wasn't just college students; Jane Knowles is 90 years old and was volunteering by greeting people at the door.

"This is my way to give back to the community to the things that they've done for me, “said Knowles.

Jackson is thankful for all those volunteers who helped make this event possible.

"If I was physically able to, I would've tried to help them as well, but I can't so yes it's awesome to be able to have all these volunteers,” said Jackson.

If anyone would like to volunteer for the Broken Arrow Senior Center, all they have to do is show up at their doors.

