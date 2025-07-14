Boil order lifted for residents in Bartlesville

People living in Bartlesville are no longer being ordered to boil water before consuming it.

The boil order issued July 12 was lifted July 13.

Previous Coverage >>> Boil order issued for water in Bartlesville due to E. coli concerns

The City of Bartlesville notified residents that the DEQ lifted the boil order at 8:15 p.m. on July 13.

The boil order was issued after a sample tested on July 10 from the Bartlesville Public Water Supply, located in Washington County, showed traces of E. Coli.

In its announcement on July 13, the city said new samples no longer showed traces of E. Coli.

2 News went to Bartlesville on July 13, where residents said they were concerned about how long it took the city to notify residents. The city said it was acting per requirements from the DEQ.

Additional Coverage >>> Bartlesville residents respond to boil mandate issued for E. Coli concerns

In its announcement on July 13, the city said the Water Utilities Department would continue to monitor the area and investigate what caused the incident.

