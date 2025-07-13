Bartlesville residents respond to boil mandate issued for E. Coli concerns

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville is currently under a boil mandate following the discovery of E. coli and coliform in the city’s water supply.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reported that some water samples tested positive for E. coli on July 9, 2025. Residents were notified of the boil order on July 12th, 2025.

Nicole Boevins, a Bartlesville resident, expressed her concerns after learning about the contamination.

"We had just spent the whole afternoon in the backyard in a pool of water from the hose," she said.

Beovin said this isn't the first boil mandate in the town, but the reasoning for it was a new one, "This is the first time I’ve heard the word E. coli and that they knew and didn’t let us know."

City officials and the DEQ issued the boil mandate after routine testing indicated the presence of coliform bacteria in the water. Boevins and other residents were shocked to find out that the results had come in on Thursday.

"It was gross. Now I’m thinking, I’m literally taking a bath. I just made Kool-Aid. We drink E. coli," Boevins said.

Erin Hatfield, the DEQ's Director of Communications, explained the rationale behind the mandate; "The repeat samples showed positive for total coliform, which means that a mandatory boil order was triggered,” Hatfield said.

Notifications about the boil order were primarily communicated via Facebook and the city’s website, which left many residents dissatisfied.

"I haven’t even been on social media today, and that’s the only way I’m going to find out," Boevins said.

2 News questioned the process regarding the delay in notifying residents about the positive tests, Hatfield stated that confirmation was necessary before issuing a boil order; "We want to ensure that we're not issuing a boil order when there’s no need to."

The city also sent out a Q&A for residents, clarifying that the DEQ had notified the city of the mandate before 1 PM on July 12th, with a statement released at 2 PM.

Residents like Natalie are doing what they can while waiting for the mandate to be lifted.

"I’m just keeping water boiled; I filled up the sink so we can wash our hands," Beovins said.

She hopes the order will be lifted soon so she and her son can enjoy summer activities safely. "We just want to enjoy the summer — water play and stay cool."

The DEQ indicated that another test was conducted the night of July 12th, with results expected as early as June 13th.

