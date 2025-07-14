Tulsa police shoot man at home in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man tried to attack officers with a shovel at a home near Pine and Sheridan, prompting them to shoot him.
It happened after 7 p.m. on July 13.
Tulsa police said officers were responding to a domestic situation involving a man who had violated a protective order.
At the home, police said they found the man armed with a shovel in the backyard of the home.
Officers said the man was uncooperative and tried to attack officers.
Officers said they used a taser to subdue the man, but it was ineffective. That's when an officer fired rounds at the man.
Police administered aid at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital.
Police said the man is expected to be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.
2 News is gathering more information on this story and will bring you updates as we get them.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube