Tulsa police shoot man at home in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man tried to attack officers with a shovel at a home near Pine and Sheridan, prompting them to shoot him.

It happened after 7 p.m. on July 13.

Tulsa police said officers were responding to a domestic situation involving a man who had violated a protective order.

At the home, police said they found the man armed with a shovel in the backyard of the home.

Officers said the man was uncooperative and tried to attack officers.

Officers said they used a taser to subdue the man, but it was ineffective. That's when an officer fired rounds at the man.

Police administered aid at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Police said the man is expected to be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.

2 News is gathering more information on this story and will bring you updates as we get them.

