Oklahoma Task Force 1 updates, Stitt sends crew to NM after flooding

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department released updates on Oklahoma Task Force 1's mission on recovery efforts in Texas, as Governor Stitt deployed resources to New Mexico.

Tulsa and OKC Task Force 1 crews said they're challenged by the added rain and flooding in the area, and they're forced to check and then recheck areas.

The crews are shifting efforts from rescues to recovery missions, trying to find the other people still missing.

The state sent two more swift water teams to join the two teams already in Texas, which include three recovery K-9s.

The crews said there’s no clear end date, but are determined to stay until no longer needed.

In New Mexico, flooding devastated parts of the state.

Stitt and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management sent a new 10-person support team to the state.

OEM, the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, OKC fire and Tulsa police all tapped to send members.

They’ll help with incident management and operations alongside New Mexico officials.

Oklahoma Emergency Management is watching these teams closely and the needs in both states, willing to give more resources if needed.

