Oklahoma Task Force 1 focused on Texas flooding recovery efforts using K-9's

TEXAS — For the first time since its deployment to Texas, Oklahoma Task Force 1 is now focused on recovery efforts, and they’re using two specially trained K-9’s.

Truman and Seven were both trained by Ground Zero Emergency Training Center and are with the task force aiding in operations.

The dogs have unique abilities.

If someone is trapped underwater or under a large amount of debris, they can detect it.

Oklahoma Task Force 1 Captain Matt Bell said the dogs have such a strong desire to work that they have to closely monitor their efforts.

“It’s very hot down here right now, and these dogs will literally work until death, so we have to track how long these dogs have been on the ground and how long they’re working and give them a rest cycle.”

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the dogs give the team the ability to cover a lot of ground more quickly.

Because this is such a sensitive mission, Little says the animals are an invaluable asset during an extremely difficult time.

“Obviously, it’s difficult anytime you lose anyone, and when you think about kids being in this incident, it becomes extremely difficult and challenging for our team because they want to get out there and they want to find every last person,” said Bell.

Although the terrain and atmosphere are challenging, Bell said Oklahoma Task Force 1 will continue its mission.

Once they return, the team will have an extended debrief that will also have a mental health component to it.

