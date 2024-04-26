Tracking strong to severe storms this morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Tracking some scattered strong to severe storms this morning. Damaging winds, hail and limited tornado threat possible.

A brief break in activity this late this morning. Highs for today warm to around 80 degrees with gusty south winds.

As of now, we look to see some redevelopment of a few isolated severe storms in the late afternoon and evening. This will be highly dependent on whether Friday morning storms limit afternoon destabilization. If we do clear out and destabilize, then the severe risk will go up with a wind, hail, and tornado threat. If we don’t, the cap could hold and PM storms could struggle to develop. The Friday PM severe threat is highly conditional to what happens Friday morning.

On Saturday, we'll see the potential for higher-end severe weather (tornado, hail, wind threats) across the central and southern Plains. Those risks will be highest near/west of I-35 in the afternoon to early evening. We'll need to watch how those storms evolve as they move in our direction Saturday evening/night, but our risk for severe weather locally should go up Saturday night. As more storms develop, the flash flood threat may also go up with a continued severe threat overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

It's possible a few severe storms develop again Sunday afternoon/evening before we finally clear out Sunday night. Similar to Friday, these storms will be highly dependent on whether the storms Sunday morning limit possible afternoon redevelopment.

Have a plan in place the next few days just in case any severe storms or flooding rains affect your area. Not everyone will see severe storms, but the potential will be there.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

