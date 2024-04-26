Tulsa Scheels hosts community kick-off event

TULSA, Okla. — It was one big party at Woodland Hills Mall, as Scheels gears up to open its flagship store in Tulsa on October 19.

The employee-owned all-sports retailer says it’ll feature Oklahoma’s widest selection of premium sporting goods, fashion and footwear for people who don't know what Scheels is.

“Scheels is a sporting goods store that pretty much offers a wide range of pretty much anything you would want that has to do with outdoors whether it’s clothing, fishing, golf and just pretty much all the premium fun stuff,” says Lloyd Achenbach.

It’s not just athletes the store caters to.

Families with children are invited to have a true shopping experience while getting in a little thrill at the same time.

Shoppers will get to enjoy a birds-eye view of the store from the 65-foot, 16-car Ferris wheel.

Along with the community kick-off, the company also held a career expo for anyone searching for a full-time position.

“We’re going to be hiring over 500 associates to our community at Scheels,” said Achenbach.

While dazzling customers, the store is also expected to have a major economic impact.

“We fund city services on retails sales tax so what better way to capture those revenues and we anticipate 100 million dollars in sales from this store alone so if you can just think about what that is going to generate not only for the city of Tulsa but for the whole region it’s super exciting,” said city councilor, Lori Decter Wright.

If you missed Friday’s career expo, the company will hold another one on Saturday, April 27, at the Scheels Career Center located near 61st and Memorial.

The expo is happening from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To learn more about the career expo, visit the Tulsa Scheels Facebook page.

