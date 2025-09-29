Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DEADLINE LOOMS: SBOE budget remains proposal unapproved ahead of Oct. 1 deadline

State board of education
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters' proposed $4.1 billion budget is still unapproved by the state board of education.

The budget's approval was blocked in a 2-3 vote at the September SBOE meeting.

The board members voting against Walters said they didn't get enough time to review the budget proposal, only getting bits and pieces throughout the week before the vote.

"This is $4 billion we're talking about. And I certainly appreciate the work; I know that must have gone into this. We just got this pretty recently and it's like,
you know, I would spend more time on our own home budget," said board member Mike Tinney.

Walters said the budget allows for districts to continue to run effectively with the programs put in place by the Department of Education.

"We think that these funding levels are very sustainable moving forward. We are seeing record teacher recruitment. We are seeing the literacy programs, tutoring programs. We were able to launch the largest literacy and tutoring programs in the state," Walters said.

Some board members questioned Walters as to why they didn't get pieces of the budget throughout the months, instead waiting until the last minute.

"I appreciate there's a process. But I personally would like to see some of that data before, I would vote to submit this to the state," said Chris Van Dehende.

It is not clear when the board will vote again on the budget.

The deadline is the same day Walters said he will start his new position as CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance.

As of Friday, Sept. 26, Governor Stitt said he did not receive a resignation letter from Walters. He can not fill the position until Walters officially resigns.

2 News will continue to keep you updated on the budget and Walters' resignation and replacement.

