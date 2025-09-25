Questions surround Walters resignation as he avoids media after BOE meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Questions surrounded September’s State Board of Education meeting after State Superintendent Ryan Walters shocked Oklahoma by announcing his plan to resign from his position.

2 News attended the meeting where Walters made brief comments on the situation before quickly leaving the meeting room and skipping any interviews with the media.

It was business as usual for the monthly State Board of Education meeting despite announcements that Walters is stepping down from his position on Sept. 24, 2025, on Fox.

Local News Okla. State Superintendent Ryan Walters stepping down KJRH Digital

Walters and board members sat down for the first time after learning of his resignation. Outside, opponents gathered, chanting and celebrating his resignation.

Throughout the nearly 90-minute meeting, expectations that Walters would address his resignation lingered as the agenda moved to emergency certifications and the proposed $4 billion 2026 budget. Board members hesitated to approve the budget and tabled the item until the next meeting.

New business sparked debate with arguments over teachers whose certifications were under review. Walters defended the decision as necessary to protect students.

"Now we're 2 months with no action on folks, and I find that troubling," Chris Van Dehende said.

"We've pulled teachers out of the classroom who have been inappropriate with kids, and I'm unapologetic about that," Walters said.

"There are several people who were up for being dismissed or just being reprimanded," Mike Tinney said.

“But as long as I'm in this office, I will be unapologetic about protecting the kids of Oklahoma, fighting back on these teachers’ unions that blow up your emails to try to dictate policy. Not going to happen, not going to do it. So, I control the agenda. It's not going on the agenda. As long as I'm here, that's how we'll proceed forward," Walters said.

Local News Walters threatens to pull certificates over teachers' social media posts Emma Burch

The question of how long Walters will remain in his position following his announcement remains unclear. The Freedom of Teachers Alliance says Walters will be the new CEO starting Oct. 1.

That was not addressed during the meeting — only acknowledged briefly when Mike Tinney brought it up.

"Superintendent, I have heard on the news. I just want to say, with all things being said here, I do wish you and your family well," Tinney said.

"Thank you," Walters said.

After the meeting was adjourned, 2 News spoke with some board members who say they found out about Walters stepping down at the same time everyone else did.

"We knew when you knew," Becky Carson, board member, said.

Carson says members have not received a letter from Walters about his resignation.

"My only comment would be that I believe that the superintendent's resignation opens the door for us to now make progress on this board and do what's best for the children of this state," Carson said.

Walters was supposed to speak to the media after the meeting, but at the last second backed out and said the media had to go.

We reached out to Gov. Stitt concerning Walters' resignation.

Governor Kevin Stitt shared this statement:

I wish Ryan and his family the best in this next chapter. Oklahoma students remain my top priority, and with my first appointment to this role, I will be seeking a leader who is fully focused on the job Oklahomans expect: delivering real outcomes and driving a turnaround in our education system. Gov. Kevin Stitt

Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent this statement after the announcement:

Ever since Gov. Stitt appointed Ryan Walters to serve as Secretary of Education, we have witnessed a stream of never-ending scandal and political drama. From the mishandling of pandemic relief funds that resulted in families buying Xboxes and refrigerators to the latest squabbling with board members over what was or wasn’t showing on TV, the Stitt-Walters era has been an embarrassment to our state.



Even worse, test scores and reading proficiency are at historic lows.



It’s time for a State Superintendent of Public Instruction who will actually focus on quality instruction in our public schools. Gov. Stitt used to say he would make us Top Ten, but after seven years, we are ranked 50th in education. Our families, our students, and our teachers deserve so much more. Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

