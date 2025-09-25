What is the Teacher Freedom Alliance? | A look at Ryan Walters' career move

TULSA, Okla. — In a Fox News interview on Sept. 25, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced his departure from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, as he will lead the Teacher Freedom Alliance as CEO.

The 501c(3) organizations say it's an alternative to Teacher unions, whom Walters often criticized.

Along with Walters' announcement, the organization's website also featured a message sharing its excitement for Walters' leadership, calling it "a bold new era of leadership."

What is the Teacher Freedom Alliance?

TFA's mission statement: The Teacher Freedom Alliance exists to assist educators in their mission to develop free, moral, and upright American citizens.

The organization said it aims to challenge teachers' unions and be a voice for teachers who want more freedom in the classroom.

TFA said it wants to pursue educational freedoms and allow teachers to work in a classroom "free of ideological interference."

Walters' involvement at TFA:

While Walters announced his new position as CEO in September of this year, his involvement with TFA is not new.

In March, Walters shared a news release praising the Freedom Foundation for creating TFA.

In that release, he said he wanted to be a leader in the movement against "left-leaning teachers unions," giving credit to the organization for joining the fight.

He also said that with the creation of TFA and the White House's support for educational changes, he's confident in the future of education.

It is not clear when Ryan Walters will officially take on his new role.

With his departure, Governor Kevin Stitt will select a new state superintendent.

