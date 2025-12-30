TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 29, the federal government approved $50 billion in funding directed towards rural hospitals in all 50 states.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is set to invest just over $223 million in the state of Oklahoma. That money is part of a five-year grant.

WATCH: Oklahoma set to receive millions of dollars in rural hospital funding

According to the state, the money from the RHT program goes towards improving access to rural healthcare, the quality of the care and overall stability.

Governor Kevin Stitt said “Quality rural health access is vital to Oklahoma’s future. Funding from the Rural Health Transformation Program will help strengthen smalltown clinics and critical access hospitals so families can get quality care close to home. Where you live should never determine whether you get the care you need.”

2 News reached out to multiple rural hospitals in Green Country. None of them wished to comment at the time of this story, with multiple organizations telling us they want to wait until they figure out how much money they'll receive.

