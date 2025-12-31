Curriculum & controversy: Look back on Oklahoma's education in 2025

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's K-12 education system experienced significant upheaval in 2025, marked by controversial policies, legal battles, and a leadership change at the state's top education post.

The year focused on former State Superintendent Ryan Walters, whose tenure was filled with contentious decisions that sparked statewide debate.

"There's got to be a dramatic change," Walters said.

Earlier in 2025, Walters unveiled new social studies standards requiring Bible material in lesson plans. 2 News' Emma Burch sat down with him in August, and he defended the requirement as historically necessary.

Local News SUPERINTENDENT TALKS: Ryan Walters talked to 2 News about the school year Emma Burch

"We've put them back in to make sure that kids understand American history," Walters said.

Walters argued the standards provided important historical context, while critics called it government overreach.

Many districts pushed back against the mandate, and just weeks ago, the Oklahoma Supreme Court halted those standards.

In July, Walters ordered every district to provide free school meals for all students, but some districts said they lacked adequate funding to comply.

Local News SUPERINTENDENT TALKS: Ryan Walters talked to 2 News about the school year Emma Burch

"Love to be able to provide meals to all students, but it's just not financially possible for us. It would cost us about $5.5 million per year," said Dr. Margaret Coates, Owasso superintendent.

Controversy intensified in late July when two state education board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherag,e alleged they saw explicit images on Walters' office TV during a closed meeting.

"Those individuals that tried to assassinate my character... will be hearing from us and all of Oklahomans very, very soon," Walters said.

State investigators reviewed the matter, and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicky Behenna decided there was "insufficient evidence" to file charges.

Rumors of Walters' resignation grew in September. At his final state board meeting on September 25, members pushed back on the 2026 budget.

Local News OSDE tables proposed budget as Walters' departure remains uncertain Emma Burch

"I personally would like to see some of that data before I would vote to submit this to the state," said Chris Van Dehende, board of education member.

Walters officially resigned days later on Sept. 30, to become CEO of the conservative non-profit, Teacher Freedom Alliance. Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Lindel Fields as the interim state superintendent days later.



"As a father, I share hopes and worries... we all want our kids to be safe and known and prepared for the future," Fields said.

In an interview with 2 News Anchor Christine Stanwood, Fields said change is coming.

In an interview with 2 News Anchor Christine Stanwood, Fields said change is coming.

"It's our future, so most kids go to public school, and whether it's public or private, having a good education for their future is just so very important, and my plan is just to get us back to the basics," Fields said.

Fields is focusing on what he calls "back to the basics" education. His top priority is ensuring every high school graduate has a clear path to career tech, college, or military service. Fields is also working to resolve court battles left by his predecessor and emphasizing student safety in schools.

