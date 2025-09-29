OSDE tables proposed budget as Walters' departure remains uncertain

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Education's proposed $4.1 billion budget faces uncertainty as board members voted to table the decision, citing concerns about a nearly $190 million increase from last year and a lack of supporting data.

The budget proposal would eliminate several educational programs, including Imagine Math, reading, and Agriculture in the Classroom. State Superintendent Ryan Walters defended the cuts to Agriculture in the Classroom, explaining the rationale behind the decision.

"Well, now the National Ag in the Classroom program is writing the curriculum. So, we didn't see that funds for that program are no longer necessary," Walters said.

Board members Mike Tinney, Chris Van DenHende, and Becky Carson successfully motioned to table the budget during last week's board meeting, expressing concerns about voting without adequate information.

"And, you know, we're asking how to vote on it now that that's just a concern. I know we need to keep things moving, but just looking first, and that's a problem I have," Tinney said.

"I personally would like to see some of that data before I would vote to submit this to the state," Van DenHende said.

"I'd make a motion that we table the decision on the budget until we get the requested information," Carson said.

Walters and board member Zachary Archer voted against tabling the budget decision.

The timing creates additional complications as the budget must be submitted to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services by Oct. 1, 2025.

Attorney Ryan Leonard indicated there may not be penalties for late submission, but the deadline coincides with Walters' last day in office.

Despite widespread reports about Walters' departure, board members and Governor Kevin Stitt's office have not received an official resignation letter. During the meeting, one board member acknowledged the situation.

"Superintendent, I have heard on the news. I just want to say, with all things being said here, I do wish you and your family well," Tinney said.

"Thank you," Walters responded.

The uncertainty surrounding Walters' departure and its potential impact on the budget approval process remains unclear. During the meeting, a vote was taken to schedule a special meeting for the board to review the budget again.

According to Oklahoma Statutes, Title 51. Officers §51-9. Resignations state that any state official must resign to the Governor.

We reached out to Walters' office on when he plans to submit his official letter of resignation to Governor Stitt and his board members, but have not received a response.

