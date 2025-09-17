'Insufficient evidence': No charges to be filed against Walters in nudity case

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office announced no criminal charges will be filed against State Superintendent Ryan Walters after an investigation into nudity playing on his TV during an executive session.

The incident happened on July 24, sparking an investigation into what was being playing on the TV.

Walters, during a press conference on July 29, called the allegations “demonstrably false” and stated, “There is nothing scandalous that I was a part of whatsoever … and the lies will have consequences. Those individuals that tried to assassinate my character... will be hearing from us and all Oklahomans very, very soon.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and turned their findings over to the district attorney's office.

