Collinsville hosting Christmas market to support Sapulpa small business owners

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — After the Sapulpa Christmas Chute was canceled for 2025, business owners said it left them feeling worried about lost income. This led Collinsville city leaders to host the Santa Fe Market, allowing them and other business owners to open small shops to keep their business thriving.

Sapulpa's annual Christmas festival typically fills the city with Christmas cheer. It brings in about 500,000 people a season.

Bendy Maddox is a business owner who participated in the Christmas chute in the past.

"We were really disappointed, just really disappointed," said Maddox.

The Chute was canceled because of roadwork for the Route 66 centennial.

Sherry Campbell, the city of Collinsville's community outreach director, said the city wanted to help business owners thrive.

"So we thought we would move these buildings in and give them a storefront," said Campbell.

Danna Hendricks, Collinsville business owner, said she was excited about the opportunity.

"When we heard about it, we wanted to jump on board," said Hendricks.

Maddox said it was a reminder to the community to support small businesses for Small Business Saturday.

"Its super huge I'm excited it's an opportunity that I have o put my business out there," said Maddox.

Trina Gonzales said she had high hopes for the event.

"Its going to take off and its going to be great…We want to make this as big as we can," said Gonzales.

The market starts Nov. 29 at 10 am and will be open every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 28th. It's located at North 9th Street and Main, next to the veterans building.

Business owner Lee Odom said the event represented the community coming together.

"I think it's a perfect example of a small town wanting to do more for the small businesses," said Odom.

Campbell said each week it will have different themes full of lights, music, and activities. Business owners can sign up to participate by contacting the city of Collinsville's community outreach here.

