'You are a hero': A local business in Tulsa says 'Small Business Saturday' is essential for them and others

TULSA, Okla — Small Business Saturday is on Nov. 30, 2024, to encourage consumers to get out and shop locally.

Ashley Ryan, the owner of the ‘Stash’ boutique, said this day helps not only her but also other local shops.

“I think that from a marketing aspect, it’s helpful to get people wanting to show up and wanting to say hey I participated in that…or feel like a hero, and you kind of are… you are spending fifty dollars with a small business versus fifty dollars somewhere else, you are a hero.”

‘Stash' opened in 2011, but after struggling with location issues and competition from a major retailer, Ryan thought she would have to close.

“This big box is coming in and I thought that was it for me like how we still exist,” Ryan said.

2 News wanted to dig into how small businesses do against larger retail stores.

According to the Oklahoma government, there are nearly 400,000 small businesses in the state. That makes up 99% of all the business in the sooner state.

However, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 50% of small businesses fail within the first five years of operation.

So, to help those small businesses, the U.S. Senate deemed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as ‘Small Business Saturday,’ a day for consumers to support and shop local.

“They’re all facing struggles in any kind of business, so I think whenever there is a rally or hype around keeping people going, it’s helpful,” Ryan said.

Green Country offers multiple ways for consumers to shop locally. In downtown Tulsa, pop-up shops are opening to give retailers and customers more opportunities to shop.

