BUDGET PASSED: City Council approves Mayor Nichols' first budget

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council passed Mayor Monroe Nichols’ proposed budget.

“This is my first budget as mayor, and as best I can tell, nobody got into any fist fights,” Mayor Nichols said.

Not only did the council avoid fisticuffs, they passed the budget with just one ‘No’ vote coming from District 3 Councilor Jackie Dutton.

SAMPLE OF THE NUMBERS

TOTAL BUDGET - $1.117 billion

CODE ENFORCEMENT - One-time addition of $50,000

ANIMAL WELFARE - $85,000 for FY26 and FY27

HOMELESSNESS - Encampment Decommissioning Support: $231K one-time CRF funds in FY26

Mayor Nichols got attention for proposing some cuts to various areas.

2 News highlighted two of the proposed cuts.

PROPOSED MEDIATION CUTS >>> The City and Tulsa County both fund the Early Mediation Settlement Center

PROPOSED RIVER PARKS CUTS >>> 2 News’ Samson Tamijani covered proposed cuts to the River Parks Authority.

Both the mediation center, and River Parks received funding within the passed budget.

The budget was, “not necessarily fully reflective of all the things we wish we could do, but the things we felt like we needed to do, understanding that we are somewhat of a tough environment,” Mayor Nichols said.

City leaders faced lower revenue, and increasing expenses, forcing the proposed cuts. Despite the cuts, the Mayor’s office is looking at a sharp increase, according to documentation from the City.

Portions of the Mayor’s budget will increase by 81.7%.

Tulsan John Huffines offered the only public comment on the budget.

“The State of Oklahoma constitution speaks of invoking the guidance of almighty God,” Huffines said, “So almighty God, we invoke your guidance.”

The budget is available to view here.

