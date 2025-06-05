FUNDING THREATENED: County's early settlement program could lose city money

TULSA, Okla. — City leaders are squabbling over the budget, and one 40-year-old resource is on the chopping block: Tulsa County’s Early Settlement Center for Mediation.

It’s a program allowing Tulsa County residents to settle civil disputes out of court, free of any fees. It’s simpler, cleaner, and cheaper for everyone involved.

“You never wanna shut down a program, that you rely upon citizen volunteers,” Terry Simonson, the program’s founder said.

Simonson designed it with cost-effectiveness in mind. The center has just two full-time employees and one part-time employee. Everyone else volunteers.

The proposed budget, Simonson says, won’t allocate the usual $48,000 to help fund the program. It’s worth noting, Tulsa County pays a share along with the city’s funds.

EXPLORE THE PROGRAM >>> Click here to see the center's website

“When I retired from my clinical medical practice, I was still teaching, but I had time to spare and I love doing volunteer work,” Norm Simon, M.D., a volunteer mediator said.

Dr. Simon was never, has never, and will never be a lawyer, though he’s volunteered as a mediator for decades. Helping with thousands of cases along the way.

“Many of the clients that we do these mediations for are not of means financially where many of them can’t or couldn’t afford an attorney,” Simon said.

Most civil lawsuits cost $10,000 or more.

Ned Dismukes, a lawyer and mediator, says all of that money and emotional hardship can be avoided through programs like early settlement.

“I think it’s a form of civility that’s sorely missing this day and age in our country,” Dismukes said.

“When you’re able to get two people that are fighting with each other to leave the room after the mediation … very friendly and very pleased, it’s very rewarding,” Dr. Simon said.

2 News asked the city for a statement, but didn’t hear back. The early settlement program has been on the chopping block before, always surviving. But what if this time – it finally loses money? That was the question asked of Simonson.

“What we would then do is send the city and the county to mediation, and say sit down, cool heads and we could work it out, I guarantee that,” Simonson said, partially joking.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

