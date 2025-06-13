New city budget could end River Parks programs like FreedomFest, director warns

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks Authority executive director Jeff Edwards believes if adjustments are not made to the current city budget proposal, numerous programs and events will be in jeopardy.

"I'm here to tell you guys tonight our board will actively have to discuss whether we can continue to host FreedomFest," Edwards told the Tulsa City Council on June 11.

Mayor Monroe Nichols' budget draft asks for a 15% drop for the River Parks Authority from what it originally requested.

Edwards sent 2 News an updated statement June 12:

The 2025 FreedomFest fireworks event will take place as planned, continuing the tradition enjoyed by our community in previous years. Recent discussions with city council regarding budget impacts relate to 2026 and beyond. If operational funding for River Parks is significantly reduced in the future, the Board of Trustees will be forced to evaluate all programs and events, including FreedomFest, as part of a broader review to determine what can be maintained under tighter budget constraints. River Parks Authority maintains a strong and collaborative partnership with the City of Tulsa, and we remain committed to working together to maximize resources for park users and community events. Tulsa River Parks Authority

The mayor's office sent a statement as well:

During this budget cycle, it was crucial to optimize budgetary expenditures in light of the City's financial situation. It was very rare for any department or entity to receive an increase, as there had to be a balance between the financial situation we were facing and the strategic effort to prioritize essential services that directly impact the majority of Tulsa residents. Discussions regarding funding for River Parks and other areas within the City are still ongoing and will continue next week. Office of The Mayor, City of Tulsa

"Yeah, River Parks is a really, really important asset for the City of Tulsa," Councilor Phil Lakin told 2 News on June 12.

Lakin admits the cuts are not ideal for any department as most will face a decrease in funds, but said he is confident the details can be ironed out in a manner that doesn't cripple valued features of the authority.

"In a budget year like this when revenues aren't forecast to grow as quickly and expenses are forecast to grow as quickly, we just have to make ends meet," Lakin said. "We can't have an unbalanced budget."

"It's important to have a fireworks show," park visitor Kevin Ryan said. Ryan added he favors finding a solution that preserves FreedomFest. "It's nice, you know? Every major, serious American city has a fireworks show on the Fourth of July."

Edwards told 2 News QuikTrip provides $50,000 as title sponsor of FreedomFest but that amount is not guaranteed in future editions of the event.

The council votes on the 2026 budget on June 18 after committee meetings that will include Edwards, Lakin confirmed.

