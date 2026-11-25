TULSA, Okla. — Rate increases from Public Service Company of Oklahoma have been a hot button topic for most of 2026, but after months of discussion, PSO now says customer bills will actually decrease by about $5 a month going into December.

The shift comes after the Oklahoma Corporation Commission denied PSO's request to modify a rate settlement. The company had sought to change an agreement that regulators approved for a rate increase of about 3.5%, much lower than what PSO initially proposed.

When PSO proposed a temporary rate increase of about $11 a month back in June, customers like Lacy Godwin pushed back.

"My first thought was again? Like are we seriously doing this? Like it seemed like last year there was a hike, and the year before there was a hike," Godwin said.

The company's latest move to get the agreement modified also drew opposition at a hearing on Monday.

"PSO will never be satisfied. They'll always want more. And this motion is just another bite at the apple," Thomas Schroedter said. Schroedter is with the Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers.

PSO defended its position during the proceedings.

"It's the law of this land that PSO's rates must share company interest along with customer interest. Just and reasonable rates mean just and reasonable not just to our customer, but to the company as well," Kenneth Tillotson said.

Ultimately, the OCC denied Tillotson and PSO's request. The company says the reason bills are set to go down ties back to recent changes.

"Base rates did increase because of the rate case, but because of some of the changes to riders and some tax credits actually flowing back to customers going into December, that's why customers are actually gonna see their bills go down going into December," Matt Rahn said.

Rahn, a PSO spokesperson, explained the company's stance on the ruling and said the decision could raise bills in the future.

"The decision that the OCC had created and come to on November 5th modified that settlement in a way that really didn't make sense for our customers," Rahn said.

There was also some confusion around refunds for those interim rate increases over the summer. Rahn told 2 News that regular residential accounts will not be getting a refund, and that its some industrial customers that will.

"That kind of goes back to how the commission decided to allocate those costs among different customer classes," Rahn said.