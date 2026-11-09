PSO customers to see 3.55% rate increase in December following state approval

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers are expected to see an increase in their electric bills beginning in December after state regulators approved a 3.55% rate increase, significantly lower than what the company originally requested.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted 2-1 on Nov 5 to approve the estimated rate increase as part of PSO’s general rate case.

The decision comes as many Oklahomans continue to express frustration over the rising cost of electricity.

In previous reporting by 2 News Oklahoma, Tulsa residents raised concerns about increasingly expensive electric bills, with some saying their monthly electricity costs had become difficult to afford.

2 News Oklahoma also previously reported on a petition opposing high PSO electric bills that gathered nearly 8,000 signatures.

In a statement, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission explained that the approved rate increase was substantially lower than PSO’s original proposal.

“The approved 3.55% increase is significantly lower than PSO’s original request of $25 a month increase. The Commission declined to adopt the proposed rate settlement in its entirety,” the commission stated.

PSO leaders said the company originally requested the rate increase to support investments in its electrical infrastructure, including smart grid technology intended to reduce the frequency and duration of power outages.

PSO officials said customers are expected to begin seeing the increase in December, although the company is still determining exactly how much the change will add to a typical residential customer’s monthly bill.

Matt Rahn, communications manager for PSO, said the company is reviewing the decision and determining how to proceed.

“We’re just working on figuring out our next steps and going from there as far as how we’re going to proceed,” Rahn said.

Before the new rates take effect, PSO must submit updated financial calculations and revised tariffs reflecting the commission’s decision.

The final dollar amount of the increase for residential customers will be determined through that process, with new rates taking effect following approval of the revised tariffs.

2 News Oklahoma will continue following the rate case and provide updates once the final monthly cost for customers is announced.

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