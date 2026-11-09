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1 Tulsa student killed, 6 people critically hurt in Turner Turnpike crash

1 Tulsa student killed, 6 people critically hurt in Turner Turnpike crash
Turner Turnpike Crash
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CHANDLER, Okla. — One student was killed and at least six other people were critically injured in a crash involving a Tulsa Public Schools SUV and a semi-truck on the Turner Turnpike Monday afternoon.

At least seven people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike in Chandler. The semi-truck was entering the turnpike from a travel plaza when the crash happened.

Everyone in the vehicle other than the student who died was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All lanes remain blocked as of 4:30 p.m.

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