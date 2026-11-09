Morris Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student Willa Brown

MORRIS, Okla. — Morris Public Schools is mourning the loss of a seventh grader.

Sunday night, the district announced the passing of Willa Brown, saying the school community is heartbroken by her death.

In a message to families, the district said that the community is grieving together.

"We are more than a school district. We are a family," the message reads.

School leaders say grief counselors will be available Monday to support students and staff.

The district is also encouraging parents to talk with their children and remind them that it's okay to grieve, ask questions and seek help.

A previously scheduled student field trip will continue as planned, with the district saying familiar routines can provide comfort and stability during difficult times.

Morris Public Schools is asking the community to keep Willa's family, fellow students and staff in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this loss.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they become available.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.