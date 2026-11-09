Second arrest made, 15 more animals found neglected in cruelty investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Another arrest has been made in a Tulsa animal cruelty investigation involving Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Dog Rescue, according to Tulsa police.

Sasha Smith was arrested on Saturday and is charged with 39 felony counts of cruelty to animals based on animals found at two properties.

Police say a follow-up investigation led officers to a home near 12300 East 16th Street after learning the rescue’s owner, Smith, was leasing the home. Officers served a search warrant and found 14 dogs and one cat living in severely neglected conditions. Police say some animals were emaciated and living among filth with no accessible food or water.

Previously, Marcia Reynolds was arrested on the scene on Nov. 4 as part of the same investigation.

Watch previous: Woman facing cruelty charges after 19 animals found dead at Tulsa rescue

Woman facing cruelty charges after 19 animals found dead at Tulsa rescue

Tulsa police said they found 22 living dogs and two living cats, along with approximately 19 deceased dogs inside a home near 12th Street and Memorial Drive on Nov. 4.

As of Nov. 5, Reynolds is charged with 29 counts of animal cruelty.

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