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One person dead in Porter camper fire; criminal investigation underway

One person is dead after a camper fire in Porter, according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.
One person dead in Porter camper fire; criminal investigation underway
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PORTER, Okla. — One person is dead after a camper fire in Porter, according to Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. Saturday near 7th and Bedford. When fire crews arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.

Elliott said authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing an identity, but they are treating the fire as a criminal investigation.

Elliott said he believes this is an isolated incident.

Wagoner County deputies are continuing to investigate the fire.

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