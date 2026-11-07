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Driver killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash on Highway 16 in Wagoner County

Officials say Gage Wood crossed the center line on Highway 16 near 40th Street East early Saturday and hit an oncoming vehicle.
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WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old Muskogee man died in a head-on crash early Saturday in Wagoner County, officials said.

Gage Wood was driving south on Highway 16 near 40th Street East around 3:05 a.m. when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on, officials said. Wood died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old from Muskogee, walked away from the scene. Three passengers in his vehicle were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa for their injuries.

Wood died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, but three passengers in his vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

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