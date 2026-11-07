'We're excited to start welcoming people': New affordable housing available for Tulsans

TULSA, Okla — City officials say the rate of the increase in homelessness has decreased for the first time in several years.

They go on to say it's because of initiatives like the new Hilltop affordable housing complex that has just opened up two of its buildings.

Tulsa Housing Authority's Vice President of Communications and Affairs.

She said the complex is replacing a formerly abandoned building that was an eyesore to people in the area.

She is also proud of the city, the Tulsa Housing Authority and HUD for helping provide some stress relief for tenants looking for high-quality apartments for prices they can actually afford.

“Something new for us at Tulsa Housing Authority is that here at the Hilltop we have set aside 20 units that are specifically for people who are exiting homelessness," she said. "Those units are designated for people who are moving to that next step of independence. Those units not only come with that subsidized housing, but they also come with wraparound services to support people who live in those units to help them ultimately reach self-sufficiency.”

Hensley goes on to say that the 106 units open for leasing are all affordable and are split into subsidized and workforce units.

Tenants in subsdized units don’t pay more than 30 percent of their take-home income.

“Then we have what we call workforce units," she said. "The rent amounts for those range from around $985 for a one-bedroom up to around $1,350 for a three-bedroom.”

Gene Bulmash works at the Mayor’s Office as a Senior Advisor of Housing.

“We're hopeful this year," he said. "Safe Move Tulsa has housed about 800 people since it launched earlier this year from the goal of I think 1300, and so the hope is that yes, next year we're hoping that it'll be a large reduction in the number of homeless people. This is really the first time that the city has made such a investment in homelessness. In the past, the city relied on service providers or faith community to provide to support the homeless community.”

There is still some construction, but officials say while the first two buildings are ready to lease, there will be a total of six buildings for people to be able to come in and rent out of.

The current completion deadline is May of 2027.