Broken Arrow boy's lemonade stand funds record-breaking sock drive for his school

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Six-year-old Deven Pierce is a first grader at Leisure Park Elementary with a big smile and an even bigger heart.

Deven recently helped his school shatter its record for the annual Kindness Club "Socktober" sock drive — and he did it one cup of lemonade at a time.

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"How many people came?" 2 News Oklahoma asked.

"304," Deven said.

"And by selling 304 cups of lemonade, you bought how many socks?"

"1,081. 1,081," Deven said.

The Kindness Club at Leisure Park Elementary in Broken Arrow has a simple philosophy.

"Spread kindness wherever we can, and we like to do community projects to help people in our community," said club sponsor Stacee Ray.

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Five years ago, the club began collecting socks each October to donate to Arms Around BA. This year, Ray said the club hoped to break its previous record by collecting at least 1,000 pairs. Deven hit that number all by himself — and then some.

"He would come to my class every day smiling with a big bag of socks, and just every day he would bring more and more," Ray said. "And so I started talking with his teacher. Is he the one bringing all these socks or is he just the one delivering them? And she said, no, he actually set up a lemonade stand and raised money to buy the socks, and he used all of his earnings to buy socks for Socktober."

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Campus-wide, the Kindness Club collected more than 1,500 pairs of socks. All of them will be delivered next week to help those in need stay warm this winter.

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