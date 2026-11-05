Cherokee Nation announces $4.5M investment to expand elder nutrition and utility assistance programs

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is investing $4.5M to expand programs supporting Cherokee elders, including increased utility assistance and additional nutrition sites across the reservation.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the investment on Nov 4 during the Cherokee Nation Elder Summit in Tahlequah, highlighting efforts to help elders facing rising living expenses and limited access to essential resources.

For Janet Brown, a resident of Porum, the Cherokee Nation’s Elder Nutrition Program provides an important resource for her community.

“Our town, it seems like it’s dying because the grocery stores are gone, they took our gas stations, so the community really needs this,” Brown said.

The Elder Nutrition Program provides healthy, balanced meals to Native elders ages 50 and older. Meals are available at community dining locations, where elders can gather and socialize, or delivered directly to those who are homebound.

As part of the expansion, new nutrition sites are coming to Catoosa, Salina, Locust Grove and Tahlequah.

The Cherokee Nation also plans to remodel and upgrade existing nutrition sites in Oaks, Foyil and Porum.

The investment will also expand the Cherokee Nation’s Elders in Need utility assistance program. Under the changes, utility assistance will increase from $400 to $600 for eligible Cherokee elders ages 60 and older. The expansion will also increase the number of eligible elders from approximately 1,400 to more than 4,000.

Brown said the additional financial assistance could make a significant difference for elders living on fixed incomes.

“The utilities that they’re going to help pay us would be great because when you’re on a fixed income it’s rough,” Brown said.

Cherokee Nation leaders said the expanded programs are intended to help elders maintain their independence while addressing rising costs for everyday necessities.

Hoskin emphasized the challenges many elders face when their income remains the same while expenses continue to increase.

“There’s nothing they can do when prices go up so they need the help of friends and neighbors or in this case the Cherokee Nation helping out elders,” Hoskin said.

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