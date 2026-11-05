Oklahoma Democrats add 6 House seats while GOP maintains supermajority

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Republicans maintain control of the Oklahoma Legislature following the midterm election, but Democrats will return to the state House with a larger caucus after gaining six seats.

Five Republican incumbents lost their races to Democrats, including Tulsa Republican Rep. T.J. Marti. Democrats also gained an open House seat in Comanche County.

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Incoming House Minority Leader Melissa Provenzano, a Tulsa Democrat, said the results followed more than a year of work by the party to recruit candidates and connect with voters.

“Things are just too expensive, too hard to get access to, and people are struggling,” Provenzano said. “They were ready for the Democrats to say, you know what, we're reconnecting with the working class.”

Provenzano said conversations she had while knocking on doors repeatedly centered on the everyday expenses facing Oklahoma families.

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“The price of beef, the price of gas, the ability to not have to get a second or a third job, being able to pay the electric bill, which has gone up again here in Tulsa, or the ability to go to the doctor when you need to go to the doctor,” Provenzano said.

She also believes the results were influenced by both state and national politics.

“I think it's a bit of both,” Provenzano said. “It's definitely a response to a narrative that's happening across the nation.”

Republicans retain control

Despite Democrats' gains in the Oklahoma House, the results do not change which party controls state government.

Republicans will maintain their supermajorities in both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature. Republican candidates also won every statewide office on Tuesday's ballot.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said in a statement that the election reaffirmed Republican leadership in Oklahoma, pointing to the GOP's statewide victories and continued supermajority in the House.

“Oklahoma voters sent a clear message at the ballot box today, sweeping all statewide offices and reaffirming a supermajority in the state House,” Hilbert said. “Despite the national trends, tonight's results demonstrate that Oklahomans continue to believe in the conservative principles, priorities and leadership that have helped move our state forward.”

Provenzano acknowledged Democrats will still need Republican support to advance legislation.

“We know that we must work with Republicans in order to get solid things done,” Provenzano said. “We need balance. You know, in any system, what you need is balance.”

What 6 additional seats could mean at the Capitol

Provenzano said Democratic leaders will meet to determine how their expanded caucus could change their strategy during the upcoming legislative session.

She said priorities include public education, health care, mental health services and state employee pay.

“Any one person that comes into the Legislature brings their own personality and their own strategy,” Provenzano said. “We'll be meeting as a leadership team to go over, you know, how does adding six seats evolve our strategy?”

For Democrats, the election represents an increase in their representation at the Capitol. For Republicans, it comes alongside victories in Oklahoma's statewide races and continued supermajorities in the Legislature.

When lawmakers return to the Capitol for the next session in February, Republicans will remain in control of the House, while Democrats will begin the new session with a larger caucus than they had before Election Day.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.