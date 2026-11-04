'Feels very good': One-on-one interview with U.S. Congressman Mark Tedford

TULSA, Okla. — The day after winning the election for the United States House of Representatives District 1 seat, Mark Tedford sat down with 2 News for a one-on-one interview.

"Still kind of processing it and letting it soak in, but yeah, feeling very good this morning," Tedford said.

As he prepares to head to Washington, D.C. Tedford says he wants national policy to make sense in Green Country.

"I would say part of my goal of being in office is to get into the district and just kind of explain and help people understand what's happening, and how different policies are affecting them and hopefully they can get that message out," Tedford said.

He heads Congress with a different landscape than the one he campaigned in. The Democratic Party now controls both the House and the Senate, a shift from the campaign trail, when Republicans held both chambers. 2 News asked how he will handle that once he arrives in the nation's capital.

"What will they try to do? Will they try to impeach Trump and have investigations or they try to get bipartisan legislation in. So, I'm interested to see what their agenda will be and what parts of it that I can get on board with," Tedford said.

On his thoughts about the election night results nationally, Tedford pointed to voter frustration.

"The constituency is tired of bipartisan bickering, and they want real results on things that matter to people, the everyday issues that matter to people, and I feel like that maybe they didn't feel heard and so they took that frustration out of the ballot box," Tedford said.

In the party-wide loss, Tedford said Republicans can reset their priorities on policies he said may not be popular.

"I mean we have tariffs, Iran war, you know, maybe some of the extreme ICE enforcement, and I think we'll have to look at some of those things. I think those contributed to this loss and so we'll have to reevaluate that," Tedford said.

Tedford says he'll heads to Washington, D.C., on November 6 to get started.