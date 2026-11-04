Owasso teen restores police K-9 training facility for Eagle Scout project

OWASSO, Okla. — A damaged Owasso K-9 training facility has new life thanks to a local Scout who made its restoration his Eagle project.

2 News got an inside look at the Owasso K-9 training facility and its recent restoration project, led by a young man who turned the effort into his Eagle Scout project.

Owen Davis has been a Boy Scout since first grade. When he needed to start thinking about his Eagle project ahead of his 18th birthday, he was pointed to Owasso's K-9 training facility.

Davis said the facility had been damaged over the years from weather. With rotting wood, loose nails and screws, and chipping paint. Davis said he decided to make restoring the K-9 facility his project.

"It was little bit of everything," Davis said. "A lot of wood was replaced and some wood was salvageable, but everything got a fresh coat of paint, multiple coats, replacing a ton of bolts and screws and keeping it up to date."

The response from the Owasso Police Department was one of gratitude.

"They seemed extremely happy," Davis said. "They saw it as a huge help because I don't they were using it for the longest time because it was just a huge risk factor for the dogs."

Davis said the project was completed with the help of other Eagle Scouts and donations.

Jason Woodruff, Owasso's chief of police, said it was much needed for the department.

"They are definitely pleased that our k9 handlers put in a lot of time. They're not just k9 handlers, the 12 hours a day they're on duty they have to take care of the dogs and train when they're off and things like that. So, anything that can take away from other duties they have to do to just allow them to just focus on training is definitely something they're excited about and truly appreciative for," Woodruff said.

Davis said the project took about one year to complete, but seeing the facility restored has made the hard work worth it.

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