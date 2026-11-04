Gas and diesel prices in Oklahoma dip, but will the midterm election results push them lower?

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. —

High gas and diesel prices were a factor for many voters heading into Tuesday's midterm elections, and some Oklahomans say they are hoping the results bring relief at the pump.

Prices in Broken Arrow and Tulsa have dipped 19 cents per gallon for regular gas in the past month and are more than 30 cents per gallon below their high of $4 earlier in the fall.

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"I definitely would love to see those prices continue to go down for sure," said Sarah, a local voter.

Still, for some, fuel costs were just one of several issues driving their vote.

"I have larger concerns obviously statewide — property tax, public education — things like that really were more impactful in my voting decision, but gas prices definitely play into it. I'm not gonna lie about that," Sarah said.

For others, the cost of filling up has been a consistent strain.

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"The other day I filled up, it was $3.69. I wanna say it's about $60 whenever alls said and done, and then my husband, he has a diesel truck and that's almost $6 a gallon, I think," Alanah said.

With a gallon of regular averaging $3.63 across Oklahoma, the state is paying about 50 cents per gallon less than the national average, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan.

As for whether election results will move the needle on prices, De Haan urged caution.

"Let's be very frank — the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. stance on Iran hasn't shifted overnight as a result of elections. It may shift in the days ahead as a result of the messaging that Americans delivered," De Haan said.

De Haan said prices could fall further in the near term.

"In the next week or two, we could see prices in Tulsa and nationally potentially falling 15 to 35 cents a gallon, or potentially more if things go well," De Haan said.

By "going well," De Haan means an easing or resolution to the wars in Iraq and Ukraine, which he says are largely behind high oil, gas and diesel prices.

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