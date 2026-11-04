TULSA, Okla. — Republican T. Shannon wins election for lieutenant governor in Oklahoma.

Shannon is the former Oklahoma House speaker and a former bank CEO. He also is a chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Check out the 2News Oklahoma Voter Guide for information on how to vote:

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma KJRH Web Staff

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