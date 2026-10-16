Voter guide to November 3 elections in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote, casting an absentee ballot, voting early and finding your polling place before Election Day.

Key election dates

Election Day: Nov. 3

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 9

Deadline to request an absentee ballot: Oct. 19

Deadline to return an absentee ballot: Mailed absentee ballots must be received by the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting:

Oct. 28-30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to register to vote

Eligible Oklahoma voters can register online through the state's OK Voter Portal . Online registration requires an Oklahoma driver's license or state-issued ID and a signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

Voters also may register by mail by completing a voter registration application through the OK Voter Portal or by downloading an application from the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Applications must be printed, signed and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate county election board.

In-person registration is available at county election board offices, local tag agencies and select public assistance agencies.

How to check your voter registration status

Voters can verify their registration information through the OK Voter Portal .

How to vote absentee

Oklahoma voters can request an absentee ballot online through the OK Voter Portal .

Voters may also download and submit an absentee ballot request form through the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 19.

How to find your polling place

Voters can locate their polling place through the OK Voter Portal .

What identification is required to vote?

Oklahoma law requires voters to provide proof of identity when voting in person, either on Election Day or during early voting.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

A photo ID issued by the United States government, the State of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribal government

A free voter identification card issued by a county election board

Photo IDs must include the voter's name, photograph and an expiration date that is valid on Election Day unless the identification is valid indefinitely.

Voters who do not have an acceptable form of identification may cast a provisional ballot and complete a sworn affidavit. Election officials will review the affidavit and voter registration information to determine whether the ballot can be counted.

Additional information is available on the Proof of Identity page .

How to look up your ballot

Voters can review candidates and ballot measures that will appear on their ballot through Vote.org's ballot information tool before heading to the polls.

Election Day poll hours

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Accessibility at polling places

Oklahoma provides accessible voting equipment at polling places and county election board offices during early voting.

The state's Hart InterCivic eScan A/T voting device includes an audio tactile interface that allows voters with visual or physical disabilities to mark ballots privately and independently. Voters may also use personal assistive devices, including "sip and puff" devices, with the system.

Election workers are trained to assist voters who request help, including voters with physical disabilities, visual impairments, reading difficulties or individuals who are unable to enter a polling place.

More information is available at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voters/accessibility-for-disabled-voters.html .

How to report issues at your polling place

Voters with questions or concerns on Election Day can contact the Oklahoma State Election Board .

How to confirm your vote was counted

Ballots cast in person are counted when voters insert their completed ballot into the precinct ballot scanner and the device accepts the ballot.

Voters also can verify their voting history and ballot information through the OK Voter Portal .

More election information

For additional information about voting in Oklahoma, including county election boards and statewide voting resources, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board .

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.