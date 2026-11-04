Broken Arrow residents, Rogers County sheriff rally behind Police Chief Lance Arnold amid internal probe

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow residents and a neighboring sheriff are continuing to voice their support for Police Chief Lance Arnold, who remains on paid administrative leave as the city conducts an internal investigation.

Arnold was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 14. The city says it is conducting an internal investigation, and community members attended an Oct. 21 meeting to speak out. At the Nov. 3 meeting, residents again came forward during public comment to express their support.

Brian Cathey, a Broken Arrow resident, spoke out during public comment for the second time.

"It's about serving the people, that's what you're all elected to do," Cathey said.

"I would say my biggest issue is that it's even an investigation to begin with. What we're talking about is an internal review of policy and potentially conflict between leadership. This should have never been made a public spectacle the way that it is," Cathey said.

The city says Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon put Arnold on leave to protect the integrity of the investigation. When Arnold attempted to speak out, his attorney says they received a letter from the city stating he was unable to do so.

Now, weeks later, his supporters say they're still looking to city leaders for answers. Spurgeon was not at the Nov. 3 meeting due to being sick, the city says.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton has attended both the Oct. 21 and Nov. 3 meetings to show support for Arnold.

"The men and women sitting up there at that board will do the right thing, and make their decisions on whatever comes comes out of this deal. I don't see how both of these people can survive, and I think it would be a true true tragedy to see a man that stands his ground fall wayside and set precedent for the next person that comes into this town that has to be a coward and cant be a cowboy," Walton said.

2 News also asked Walton what he hoped would come from the investigation.

"I want things to be right, and at the end of it, I want the city manager to be held accountable if he's the one in the wrong. But, I'm gonna bet on the police chief," Walton said.

The city is still unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

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